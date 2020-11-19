CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as Iowa's COVID-19 deaths, cases continue climb

06:45AM | Thu, November 19, 2020

Some Cedar Rapids area businesses discourage holiday travel for employ ...

06:00AM | Thu, November 19, 2020

Changing advice about masks increasingly says: Wear them

12:01AM | Thu, November 19, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as Iowa's COVID-19 deaths, ...

04:57PM | Wed, November 18, 2020

University of Iowa shares 'heartening' vaccine news, as pandemic press ...
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)
/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, speaking to residents as COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to mount. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Iowa on Wednesday reported the deaths of 39 Iowans because of COVID-19, a record high for a 24-hour period. The number of hospitalizations — 1,527, up from Tuesday’s 1,510 — also is at a record peak.

The records come on the heels of stricter COVID-19 health orders issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements for Iowans near each other indoors for at least 15 minutes and limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people. Her order also limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people, with some exceptions.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m

