Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as Iowa's COVID-19 deaths, cases continue climb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, speaking to residents as COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to mount. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Iowa on Wednesday reported the deaths of 39 Iowans because of COVID-19, a record high for a 24-hour period. The number of hospitalizations — 1,527, up from Tuesday’s 1,510 — also is at a record peak.

The records come on the heels of stricter COVID-19 health orders issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements for Iowans near each other indoors for at least 15 minutes and limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people. Her order also limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people, with some exceptions.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m

