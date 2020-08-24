IOWA DERECHO 2020

Internet service slow to return because of damage to fiber network in derecho

12,0000 Mediacom customers still without service as of Sunday

Lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester works to install a new cross arm on a utility pole along Winslow Road in Marion on Mon
The Gazette
Lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester works to install a new cross arm on a utility pole along Winslow Road in Marion on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

09:35AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho

06:30AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

In the derecho's wake, an 11-year-old inspires his neighborhood with h ...

06:00AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Volunteers fan out to tackle storm debris in Wellington Heights

12:01AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Internet service slow to return because of damage to fiber network in ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Internet providers are working closely behind electric companies to restore service to their customers in the aftermath of the derecho that devastated Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10.

ImOn has restored service to 72 percent of its customers as of Sunday afternoon, according to spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan.

Mediacom said its staff is working to restore internet to its customers in the Cedar Rapids area, which covers Fairfax, Hiawatha, Marion, Mount Vernon, Newhall, Norway, Palo, Swisher and Toddville as well, said spokeswoman Phyllis Peters.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 of those customers remained without internet.

» POWER UPDATE: 1,300 still without power Monday morning

Peters said technicians are working to fix parts of the fiber-optic network including the nodes, which connect to provide internet services to customer’s homes.

“A node in one neighborhood may be without power or is under repair,” Peters said. “At the same time, homes on one side of the node may have their electrical power. But until the power or repair is made at the node, there will be customer locations within a radius of the node where internet signals are unable to be delivered.”

Peters said another situation the company is finding is that there is damage to the hard line fiber or the last feet of the fiber-coax that connects after the node and closest to the home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“So we repair or have power to the node, but some homes are still without internet because of the damage between node and home,” she said.

So to figure out where the problems lie, workers have had to walk every foot of the fiber-optic network, neighborhood by neighborhood, Peters said. She said the internet will not always return 24 hours after power is restored because of various situations at the key network location- the neighborhood hubs.

“The routing of our network from these neighborhood nodes doesn’t mirror the power grid, which means that on one side of a block or street, power may be up and running but our internet service doesn’t yet have a clear path to reach the homes,” Peters said. “Meanwhile, on the other side of the block, everything can be functioning smoothly.”

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

09:35AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho

06:30AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

In the derecho's wake, an 11-year-old inspires his neighborhood with h ...

06:00AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Volunteers fan out to tackle storm debris in Wellington Heights
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho

In the derecho's wake, an 11-year-old inspires his neighborhood with his cleanup efforts

Volunteers fan out to tackle storm debris in Wellington Heights

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 24

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Maskless students pack bars before University of Iowa classes resume

University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

Cedar Rapids residents, frustrated by slow official response to derecho, take care of their own

How to apply for FEMA aid and other financial help after Iowa derecho

Is that tree my responsibility? And other questions about tree cleanup answered

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.