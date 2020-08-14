WATCH: Cedar Rapids leaders hold news conference at 3 p.m.

IOWA DERECHO 2020

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Wayne Jerman (left) and Mayor Brad Hart confer with Maria Johnson, Communications Division Manager, and Gre
Cedar Rapids Wayne Jerman (left) and Mayor Brad Hart confer with Maria Johnson, Communications Division Manager, and Greg Buelow, public safety communications coordinator, in the Incident Command center in advance of a press conference at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz and other city officials will update the community about ongoing efforts to respond and recover from the Monday's storm at 3 p.m. Friday. Watch the live stream in the video above.

The news conference is being held at the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE.

