WATCH: Cedar Rapids leaders hold news conference at 3 p.m.

/
Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz and other city officials will update the community about ongoing efforts to respond and recover from the Monday's storm at 3 p.m. Friday. Watch the live stream in the video above.
The news conference is being held at the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE.
MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Photos: Iowa storm damage cleanup on Thursday
- May be 5 to 7 days before power is restored to most of Cedar Rapids, Alliant says
- Iowa football parents asking for answers from Big Ten
- Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, food distribution, outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 13
- Marion orchard loses more than 800 trees in derecho
- Food distribution a ‘godsend’ for thousands of residents still without power, hot water