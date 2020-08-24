IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Ra
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

01:45PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

12:46PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Future of damaged Cedar Rapids MAC location uncertain

12:39PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Iowa derecho moves decommissioning ahead for Duane Arnold Energy Cente ...

09:35AM | Mon, August 24, 2020

1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts following the Aug. 10 derecho.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city has been holding news conferences at 3 p.m. every weekday since Aug. 13 from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will also be streamed on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

01:45PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

12:46PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Future of damaged Cedar Rapids MAC location uncertain

12:39PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Iowa derecho moves decommissioning ahead for Duane Arnold Energy Cente ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Future of damaged Cedar Rapids MAC location uncertain

Iowa derecho moves decommissioning ahead for Duane Arnold Energy Center

1,300 still without power in Linn County two weeks after derecho

In the derecho's wake, an 11-year-old inspires his neighborhood with his cleanup efforts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Maskless students pack bars before University of Iowa classes resume

University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

Cedar Rapids residents, frustrated by slow official response to derecho, take care of their own

Storm chasers 'filling a void' for roof repairs after Cedar Rapids derecho

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 24

Trending