IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Fire chief and incident commander Greg Smith works in the Incident Command center at the Central Fire Stati
Cedar Rapids Fire chief and incident commander Greg Smith works in the Incident Command center at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city plans to hold news conferences at 3 p.m. every weekday this week from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will also be streamed on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

The Gazette

