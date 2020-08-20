IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

From left, finance director Casey Drew, public works director Jen Winter and fire chief and incident commander Greg Smit
The Gazette
From left, finance director Casey Drew, public works director Jen Winter and fire chief and incident commander Greg Smith confer in the Incident Command center at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

01:23PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

FEMA aid for homeowners in derecho to be approved by Trump on Thursday ...

09:34AM | Thu, August 20, 2020

16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday

06:50AM | Thu, August 20, 2020

Heading into day 10 without power after the derecho storm hit Cedar Ra ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city plans to hold news conferences at 3 p.m. every weekday this week from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will also be streamed on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

01:23PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

FEMA aid for homeowners in derecho to be approved by Trump on Thursday ...

09:34AM | Thu, August 20, 2020

16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

FEMA aid for homeowners in derecho to be approved by Trump on Thursday, Gov. Reynolds says

16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday

Heading into day 10 without power after the derecho storm hit Cedar Rapids

After the derecho ripped through Iowa, local restaurants stepped in to feed storm victims

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

72% of University of Iowa undergrad classes move online for fall

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

Insurance companies use drones, allow virtual adjusting for Cedar Rapids storm damage

Top public health official defends state's coronavirus tracking, promises transparency

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 20

Trending