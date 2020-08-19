IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

12:16PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Landlord in SW Cedar Rapids stabs tenant during fight over generator, ...

10:10AM | Wed, August 19, 2020

21,000 Alliant customers in Linn County without power on Wednesday mor ...

08:00AM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Mormon Helping Hands volunteers returning to Cedar Rapids for weekend ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Ra
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city plans to hold news conferences at 3 p.m. every weekday this week from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will also be streamed on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

12:16PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Landlord in SW Cedar Rapids stabs tenant during fight over generator, ...

10:10AM | Wed, August 19, 2020

21,000 Alliant customers in Linn County without power on Wednesday mor ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Landlord in SW Cedar Rapids stabs tenant during fight over generator, police say

21,000 Alliant customers in Linn County without power on Wednesday morning

Mormon Helping Hands volunteers returning to Cedar Rapids for weekend work

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'I lost everything': Cedar Rapids tenants scramble to find shelter after Iowa derecho

Where to get help: Food, water, free meals, shelter in Cedar Rapids after storm

Cornell's beloved 170-year-old ginkgo tree badly damaged by derecho

Join us at 9 a.m. Thursday for the Gazette Business Breakfast, virtual edition

AMC, Marcus theaters set reopening dates in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas

Trending