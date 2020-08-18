IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Fire chief and incident commander Greg Smith works in the Incident Command center at the Central Fire Stati
Cedar Rapids Fire chief and incident commander Greg Smith works in the Incident Command center at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Marion Independent schools delay two weeks after derecho storm

02:00PM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

11:14AM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Lack of help after Iowa derecho felt like 'we were back in the refugee ...

10:36AM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Over 34,000 still without power in Linn and Johnson counties on Tuesda ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city plans to hold news conferences at 3 p.m. every weekday this week from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will also be streamed on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:00PM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Marion Independent schools delay two weeks after derecho storm

02:00PM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

11:14AM | Tue, August 18, 2020

Lack of help after Iowa derecho felt like 'we were back in the refugee ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Lack of help after Iowa derecho felt like 'we were back in the refugee camp'

Over 34,000 still without power in Linn and Johnson counties on Tuesday

Watch: President Trump in Cedar Rapids for disaster recovery briefing at 11:15 a.m.

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery, shelters and more, Aug. 18

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Alliant Energy linemen put in 18-hour days to restore power

Where to get food, water, free meals, shelter in Cedar Rapids after storm

With months of tree debris collection ahead after derecho storm, Cedar Rapids plans to make a lot of mulch

'Horrifying' data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics

What questions do you have about storm recovery? We'll help answer them

Trending