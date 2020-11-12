Watch: Cedar Rapids leaders at 10 a.m. will announce more steps to fight COVID-19 spread

Cedar Rapids leaders plan to speak at 10 a.m. Thursday to announce further steps to fight the spread of COVID-19. We'll share the video above when the event is live.

Speakers include: State Sen. Liz Mathis, Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush, and Linn County Public Health Clinical Services Branch Supervisor Heather Meador.

Linn County continues to see increasing cases of coronavirus, on Wednesday adding 433 new cases — the second highest daily total behind the 520 cases recorded Sunday. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 405 — setting a record for the 20th straight day — and its 24-hour positivity rate was 41.28 percent.

Linn County is only second in the state to Polk County for the most reported cases of COVID-19.

