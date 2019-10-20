NEWS

Muscatine man is second cyclist killed in county in two months

Michael 'Joe' Mann was hit by car while riding bike in rural area

Quad-City Times

MUSCATINE — Michael “Joe” Mann, of Muscatine, an avid cyclist, was struck and killed by a car while riding his bicycle in Muscatine County.

The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. Thursday at 140th Street and Moscow Road in rural Muscatine County.

Mann, 56, was traveling southbound on Moscow Road south of 140th Street when he was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Fit Sport driven by Timothy Lee Miller, 59, of Muscatine, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Mann was a member of the Melon City Bike Club, according to his obituary. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Church in Muscatine. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

He was the second bicyclist to be killed in Muscatine County in the past two months.

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver just before 5 a.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 61 in Muscatine.

Estabrook was a firefighter in Grandview, a city of 600 in Louisa County in southeast Iowa.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Quad-City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Corps asks judge to agree that Dakota Access pipeline doesn't harm tribes

Photo Gallery: Wag-O-Ween Fundraiser

Iowa biofuels leaders put pressure on Trump administration

Death of Waterloo woman shot while driving remains a mystery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Andre the Giant vs. the Cedar Rapids Police: 30 years later

Cedar Rapids man arrested after vehicle damaged in shots-fired incident Saturday

Tulsi Gabbard elevated in Iowa by Hillary Clinton spat

Reynolds takes a welcome step for justice

Perdue's USDA should support resilient farming systems

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.