Muscatine man is second cyclist killed in county in two months

MUSCATINE — Michael “Joe” Mann, of Muscatine, an avid cyclist, was struck and killed by a car while riding his bicycle in Muscatine County.

The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. Thursday at 140th Street and Moscow Road in rural Muscatine County.

Mann, 56, was traveling southbound on Moscow Road south of 140th Street when he was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Fit Sport driven by Timothy Lee Miller, 59, of Muscatine, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Mann was a member of the Melon City Bike Club, according to his obituary. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Church in Muscatine. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

He was the second bicyclist to be killed in Muscatine County in the past two months.

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver just before 5 a.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 61 in Muscatine.

Estabrook was a firefighter in Grandview, a city of 600 in Louisa County in southeast Iowa.

Both crashes remain under investigation.