Mercy Medical Center: We're here to care for you. It's safe and we're ready.

As we carefully resume all hospital and clinic services, we want you to know that your safety is our top priority at Mercy in Cedar Rapids. That’s why we’ve put extra safety measures in place. It’s also why you shouldn’t delay getting the medical care you need.

We understand the anxiety that can be associated with visiting public spaces right now but delaying necessary medical care can lead to serious complications. Data from the American Hospital Association shows that in the first four months of 2020, nearly 30-percent fewer people called 9-1-1 or sought care for chest pain, possibly due to fear of COVID-19. But, emergencies like heart attacks and strokes don’t stop. In some cases, consequences can be dire if medical care is delayed.

To ensure your safety, we’ve put extensive safety measures in place, including:

Before entering the hospital or clinics, everyone is screened and has their temperature taken.

All are required to wear a mask when within the hospital or clinics.

Visitor limitations are in place.

Clinic waiting areas are arranged to accommodate social distancing.

Patients with COVID-like symptoms are treated in areas separate from other patients.

The hospitals and clinics are frequently and thoroughly sanitized to create the safest environment.

An industrial hygienist has been utilized to ensure high levels of disinfection.

Bottom line: You have health care needs, and we’re here to help, safely. Don’t delay.

We invite you to watch this video: www.mercycare.org/ready. Mercy’s Dr. Timothy Quinn shows you how we’re prepared to keep you and your family safe and healthy.

Remember, if you or one of your family members need our expert care, we are here, ready to help.