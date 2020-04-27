News

Marion man accused of holding woman captive, assaulting her

MARION — Police have arrested a Marion man accused of assaulting a woman and holding her captive.

Zephyr J. Borden, 31, held her at a Marion residence from April 22 to April 24, according to the Marion Police Department.

Police said Borden restrained and assaulted the woman physically and sexually multiple times.

Marijuana and methamphetamine were found in Borden’s possession, police said.

Borden, who was arrested over the weekend, faces charges of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of assault, false imprisonment, obstruction of emergency communication and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

