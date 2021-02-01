This map shows body camera, dash cam policies of Iowa police and sheriff departments

This project is a collaboration of members of the Iowa Newspaper Association and includes reporting from 51 newspaper reporters across the state. Readers who have experienced difficulty obtaining police video in Iowa can contact reporters at PoliceVideoTips@inanews.com.
This article is the first in an occasional series called "In Focus" about public access to police body camera and in-car camera video in Iowa.
