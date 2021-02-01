This map shows body camera, dash cam policies of Iowa police and sheriff departments

This project is a collaboration of members of the Iowa Newspaper Association and includes reporting from 51 newspaper reporters across the state. Readers who have experienced difficulty obtaining police video in Iowa can contact reporters at PoliceVideoTips@inanews.com

» READ MORE: Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing — if public is allowed to see it

 

Related coverage

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing — if the public is allowed to see it

This article is the first in an occasional series called "In Focus" about public access to police body camera and in-car camera video in Iowa.

Continue Reading
 

MORE IN FOCUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

Cedar Rapids' efforts lead to lower flood insurance rates for property owners

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Iowa House bill would put a fresh coat of whitewash on history

Trending