Linn County to resume evictions, foreclosures

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will resume evictions and foreclosure sales May 27, the county said Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds halted evictions and foreclosure sales in an emergency order on March 20. Linn County is “operating under the assumption” Reynolds will not extend the order past May 27, the county said in a news release.

Foreclosure sales will occur outside the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on 310 Second Ave. SW to maintain social distancing.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman was not immediately available to comment on whether Johnson County will enact the same practice when Reynolds’ order expires.

Reynolds said in her daily briefing Monday she is looking at “a couple of different scenarios” with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to avoid a wave of evictions once the order expires.

This news is developing. Check back on TheGazette.com for more details later.

