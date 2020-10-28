Supervisors set public hearing to change road names to Wanatee

The Linn County Board of Supervisors have set the date and time for a public hearing discussing road-name changes in the county.

During its formal session on Wednesday, the supervisors approved the public hearing to rename roads that use the word, “Squaw” within the name. The public hearing is set for Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.

The roads being looked at and the names being considered to replace them include: Squaw Creek Road to Wanatee Creek Road, Squaw Creek Circle to Wanatee Creek Circle, Squaw Lane to Wanatee Lane, Squaw Ridge Road between S 31st St and Lakeside Road to S. 22nd St., Squaw Ridge Road between Lakeside Road and Cottage Grove Parkway to Lakeside Road and Cottage Grove Parkway between Squaw Ridge Road and Highway 13 to Lakeside Road.

The proposed road-name changes come after the Linn County Conservation Board retired the name of the formerly-known Squaw Creek Park, renaming it Wanatee Park.

The park, roads and the creek will be named after Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee, a lifelong women’s rights activist who was born in the Meskwaki settlement near Tama in 1910.

As previously reported by The Gazette, the Linn County Board of Supervisors have requested the U.S. Geologic Survey’s Board of Geographic Names to rename Squaw Creek to Wanatee Creek as well. A decision on the request is expected to take several months to a year.

The decisions come from the input of many groups, including the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi of Iowa (Meskwaki Nation), the state archaeologist, Iowa State Historical Society, Tallgrass Archaeology and local governments in Linn County.

