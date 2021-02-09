Kaitlyn Buenzow, Caitlin Dvorak enjoying Xavier bowling experience

CEDAR RAPIDS — Every new sports season brings a few new team members and a different team dynamic.

The Xavier girls’ bowling team is embracing this fact head on.

Traditionally, the varsity team is mostly upperclassmen. This year though, the team has only two seniors — Kaitlyn Buenzow and Caitlin Dvorak.

Both have had many great memories bowling for the Saints.

“Bowling for Xavier has been a fun experience,” Buenzow said. “No matter how well I bowl, I always have had fun with my team and I have made some amazing friendships.”

For Dvorak, she finds her love for bowling through her teammates.

“It has been cool getting to meet some of the younger bowlers,” Dvorak said. “There are some girls that I would not get to know unless we bowled together, which is nice.”

Buenzow, who has been on varsity for four years, said there are several things she will miss after this season ends.

“I will miss all the unique experiences such as van rides out of town and being able to scream my head off at meets for my teammates because that’s what the teams do at bowling meets,” Buenzow said. “I have been able to improve my game a lot with the help of my teammates and Coach (Russ) Camacho.”

With Buenzow and Dvorak being the only seniors on the team, they have had to step up as leaders for the program. However, Dvorak said she does not view Buenzow or herself as upperclassmen.

“I don’t really think about seniority on the team at all,” Dvorak said. “I think of all my teammates as great friends regardless of our age or grade because everyone plays an equal part in the success of the team.”

Camacho is excited to see how Buenzow and Dvorak finish out and their careers.

“Kaitlyn Buenzow is a seasoned veteran, this is her fourth year on varsity, so I look to her a lot to provide leadership and confidence during a match,” Camacho said. “Caitlin Dvorak is on varsity for the first time this year and she has worked hard to improve her game and has been solid for us this season.

“Both these girls play with passion and drive and their teammates feed off of that.”

The Saints wrap up the regular season Thursday at home (May City Bowl) against Iowa City West. The state tournament qualifier is next Tuesday.