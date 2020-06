Photos: Juneteenth celebration in Iowa City

Dozens gathered Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration in Iowa City. The event followed more than two weeks of protests for racial justice in the city, coinciding with nationwide protests. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people of Texas, then the most remote region of the Confederacy, finally learned slavery had been abolished and that they were free. Recent demonstrations against police killings of Black Americans and growing recognition of systemic racism have shined a brighter light on Juneteenth.