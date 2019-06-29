ARTICLE

Marion resident accused of attacking, robbing teen in park

A Marion resident faces a robbery charge after a teenage boy reported that two men attacked him in a park and stole his shoes and jacket.

Joseph E. Gifford is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, according to a criminal complaint. Gifford’s age was not included in the complaint, nor was it available through Iowa Courts or the Linn County Jail inmate roster.

Police said the charge stems from a June 18 incident. A 16-year-old boy reported Gifford and an unidentified accomplice attacked him at a park in the 400 block of Derek Drive, near Marion Village Mobile Homes.

Marion police said they verified some of the teen’s story using video. Additionally, police said, the accomplice had possession of the boy’s jacket.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Economic 'disruption' spurs Iowa governor's 'new direction'

Iowa girls welcomed to Boy Scouts camp in Cental City as partiicipants for first time

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Parade is Saturday

Gov. Reynolds rules out recreational pot in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The cost of things: Why energy bills in Iowa keep growing

What's next for Lindale Mall? New stores are moving in

Linn County to spend $1 million more on rock roads this year

Steve Augerri to headline Coralville's 4thFest free concert

Central City woman accused of running over and killing cyclist wants evidence kept out of trial

Trending