Marion resident accused of attacking, robbing teen in park

A Marion resident faces a robbery charge after a teenage boy reported that two men attacked him in a park and stole his shoes and jacket.

Joseph E. Gifford is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, according to a criminal complaint. Gifford’s age was not included in the complaint, nor was it available through Iowa Courts or the Linn County Jail inmate roster.

Police said the charge stems from a June 18 incident. A 16-year-old boy reported Gifford and an unidentified accomplice attacked him at a park in the 400 block of Derek Drive, near Marion Village Mobile Homes.

Marion police said they verified some of the teen’s story using video. Additionally, police said, the accomplice had possession of the boy’s jacket.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com