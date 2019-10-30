Jordan Bohannon is a go ... for now

Iowa men’s basketball point guard Jordan Bohannon is slated to play for the Hawkeyes Monday night when they play Lindsey Wilson College in a 7 p.m. exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena four days before the start of the regular season.

“I think he’ll play some on Monday,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday. “He had a good practice yesterday and he’s getting back into it. We’ll see how it goes.”

Bohannon had hip surgery in May, leaving his status for the 2019-20 season in doubt.

“He’s not where he wants to be, he’s not where he could be,” McCaffery said. “But I’ve been really impressed with his determination to get back to where he’s one of the best players in our league. Take it one day at a time here with practice and the exhibition game.

“We’ll see if he can play through it. If not, we’ll shut him down.”

In other news, junior forward Cordell Pemsl is back with the team after having been suspended last month following his arrest for operating while intoxicated. McCaffery said Pemsl will sit out the exhibition game and Iowa’s season-opener next Friday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

The 6-foot-9 Pemsl had knee surgery last December and redshirted the season. He has played in 68 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

