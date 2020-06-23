Johnson County sees double-digit increases in coronavirus cases for seventh consecutive day

Story County reports nearly double the number of cases it reported one week ago

A sign directs cars to the entrance of the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Johnson County has seen a double-digit increase in positive coronavirus cases for the seventh day in a row, tying for the longest stretch of double-digit increases in the county.

The county reported 27 new cases in the past 24 hours, ending at 11 a.m., bringing the seven-day total to 147. The other seven-day stretch, from April 3 through April 9, saw a total of 102 positive cases.

The state reported 299 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, making the total 26,346. A total of 5,268 test results were reported, with 5.68 percent positive.

Polk and Wapello counties reported one death each, bringing total deaths to 688.

Story County has reached 500 positive COVID-19 cases, almost doubling the number of positive cases it had one week ago. At this time last week, Story County was reporting 257 positive cases.

Hospitalizations dropped by six down to 163. Four people left intensive care units, putting the total number to 47, the lowest it has been since April 3. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by two down to 26.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported one new positive coronavirus case, with a total of 20, and reported two people recovered. There are now 10 people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
