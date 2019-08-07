Joe Biden lands endorsements from young Iowa leaders

As he heads to Iowa for a four-day campaign swing, former Vice President Joe Biden has announced endorsements from young Iowa leaders.

Biden will barnstorm the state throughout the week, attending the opening of a field office in Iowa City today and signature Iowa caucus campaign events, including the Iowa State Fair soapbox Thursday and the North Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Friday.

Among those endorsing the former vice president are Patrick Riley, a lawyer, and Kyle Cirkyl, an engineer, both of Cedar Rapids.

“As a longtime supporter of President Obama’s, I’m very proud of the Obama-Biden legacy that ushered in a new era of progress in our country,” said Riley, a community activist and lawyer since 2015.

“Joe Biden has my full faith and confidence now to hit the ground running on Day One to make the strides on reducing climate change we need, to build on — not end — the Affordable Care Act, and to end gun violence across this country.”

Cirkyl, an Army veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan during the Obama administration, thinks Biden is a leader “who truly values the service of our men and women in uniform, who takes great care in the decisions they make about our national security, and who will truly stand with our veterans by providing the support they’ve earned.”

“I’ll never forget him calling to check in over Christmas while I was overseas,” Cirkyl said. “I knew in my heart then and I know now that Joe Biden always has the backs of our troops, and as our president, he’ll deliver the future our country deserves.”

Also endorsing Biden were: Megan Rucker, Davenport educator; Urbandale veteran and advocate Miyoko Hikiji; Dubuque community resource specialist Ellen Goodmann Miller; Iowa National Guard veteran and community activist Jesse McCunniff, and the Rev. Dr. Frantz Whitfield, senior minister at Mount Carmel Baptist Missionary Church, both of Waterloo; and Iowa Professional Fire Fighters executive board trustee Sarah Orwig of Sioux City.

