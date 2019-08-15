Want to persuade more young people to stay in Iowa? Look at health care

Students at Iowa universities and colleges say they consider health care the most desired benefit when looking for post-graduation jobs — but some don’t believe Iowa has the best options, according to the most recent results from the 2017 Iowa Workforce Development Iowa College Student Survey.

The survey, which received 8,693 Iowa student responses, found 46 percent of students likely to stay in Iowa after graduation and 26.7 percent likely to leave.

Women, single individuals, those who prefer rural settings and those with dependents and family in Iowa are more likely to stay.

Of the students who plan to remain in Iowa, 88.4 percent said the place a person lives and works should have affordable health care — which just 55.9 percent believe Iowa offers. Nearly 90 percent said a person’s residence should have easy access to health care, but 71.7 percent of respondents said Iowa has it.

Of the students who plan to leave Iowa after graduation, 79.8 percent said a person’s place of residence should have affordable health care, and 82.8 percent said it should have easy access to health care.

However, only 44.3 percent of this group said they believed Iowa had affordable health care, and only 49.8 percent said they thought Iowa had easy access to it.

