Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will join us for the 2020 Iowa Ideas conference, and we want to know what you would ask her. Submit your questions in the form below.

The governor will sit down for an interview with Gazette Executive Editor Zack Kucharski, and you can watch it at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. To watch, register for the Iowa Ideas conference, held Oct. 15-16 — it's free, and you can join us for all the other sessions, including seeing keynote speaker Carson King at 9 a.m. Oct. 15.