Requiring ID to vote in Iowa can continue, judge rules

DES MOINES — Iowa elections officials can continue requiring voters to show identity cards at the polls, a judge ruled Monday while also striking down as unconstitutional some portions of a 2017 state voting law challenged by a Hispanic civil rights group and an Iowa State University student.

The law requires voters to show certain forms of ID when voting at the polls, requires voters to provide an identification number on applications for absentee ballots and allows county auditors to reject ballots if they believe signatures don’t appear to match a voter signature on file.

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and ISU student Taylor Blair sued Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in May 2018, challenging the law as unconstitutional by asserting it could lead to voter suppression.

Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin said in his ruling that the state may require a voter ID at the polls as the law requires.

“The evidence presented simply did not demonstrate that the burden on young voters, old voters, female voters, minority voters, poor voters and voters who are Democrats to show an approved form of identification at the polls is appreciably greater than the rest of the population,” he wrote.

But Seidlin did find troubling a provision of the law that prohibited election officials from issuing a voter ID card to voters who already had a driver’s license or a state-issued ID.

“All eligible, registered voters should be able to ask for and receive a Voter ID Card from their county auditor so that every voter can cast a ballot as easily as every other voter,” he said.

He also struck the signature match provisions, saying they violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Iowa Constitution.

The judge, however, reversed his earlier order that said the state cannot require a voter ID number on absentee ballot applications, allowing this provision to stand.

“This ruling is a victory for election integrity,” Pate said in a statement. “My goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. Iowans have overwhelmingly voiced their support for Voter ID and this law ensures voters will be asked to provide identification before casting their ballot. Additionally, the court found that the requirement of a voter verification number on an absentee ballot request places no additional burden on voters. “

A spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office said lawyers will confer with Pate to discuss next steps.

Attorneys for LULAC and Blair didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.