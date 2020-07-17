CORONAVIRUS

Video: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to discuss return to school

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:00AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

10:27AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when ...

09:05AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Video: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to discuss return to school

08:19PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report re ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during her daily COVID-10 press conference at the Emergency Operations Center on Wedne
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during her daily COVID-10 press conference at the Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Brian Powers/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke Friday morning about plans for returning to schools in the fall. Above is the video replay, and below is the link to The Gazette's story.

READ THE STORY: Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins next month

On Friday, she said she would sign a proclamation directing all public school districts and private schools in the state to prepare to resume face-to-face education when the school year begins.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:00AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

10:27AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when ...

09:05AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Video: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to discuss return to school
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

ISU, UI to survey Iowa rural residents on impacts of coronavirus

Longtime Iowa public health spokeswoman ousted

Iowa reports record number of new coronavirus cases, tests

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins next month

Sheriff's Office: Tiffin teen died in Coralville Lake when no one helped

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

Cedar Rapids man faces four trials in sexual assaults of four different women

Make your own mermaid

Trending