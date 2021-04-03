Iowa reports 39,706 more vaccinations

Iowa administered an additional 39,706 coronavirus vaccines as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour period. That takes to total number of individuals fully vaccinated to 652,349.

Vaccinations

Linn County has seen 20.93 percent of population receive a full series of coronavirus vaccinations, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and as analyzed by The Gazette. That is 1,141 more than Friday, for a total of 47,450.

Johnson County, meanwhile, has had 24.73 percent of population be fully vaccinated, at 37,378 residents — 994 than the morning before.

New cases

Of the 608 new cases of COVID-19 noted by Iowa Department of Public Health data and as analyzed by The Gazette, Linn County added a dozen cases, with a seven-day average of 20.

Johnson County reported 39 new cases for the 24-hour period as of Saturday morning. Its seven-day average stood at 24.

Seventy-six new cases were recorded statewide for children. Adults working in the education field added only one.

The top 10 Iowa counties in total cases were:

1. Polk — 54,789

2. Linn — 19,950

3. Scott — 18,244

4. Black Hawk — 15,327

5. Woodbury — 14,611

6. Johnson — 13,634

7. Dubuque — 12,810

8. Dallas — 10,714

9. Pottawattamie — 10,411

10. Story — 10,132.

The New York Times listed 30.6 million cases nationwide as of early Saturday afternoon.

Confirmed deaths

The state has seen 5,822 confirmed deaths connected to virus over the past year.

However, no new deaths were listed for Saturday. The 68 deaths recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health were claimed as adjustments since October 2020.

The New York Times reported 553,907 deaths as of Saturday.

Hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients dropped by four from Friday, for a total of 200.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Forty-four patients were in intensive care, and 20 were on ventilators, the state reported.

Long-term care

The number of long-term care facilities with outbreaks remained at two, unchanged from the day before. Neither outbreak was in the Corridor.

The number of people connected to such centers who have died from COVID-19 stood at 2,275.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this article.