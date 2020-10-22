New rape kit tracking software provides transparency to sexual assault survivors

DES MOINES - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced the final rollout of software that tracks evidence kits collected from sexual assault victims, which allows victims to see the status of their kits throughout processing, during a news conference Thursday.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and STACS DNA, a maker of sample-tracking software, introduced the Track-Kit software during a virtual conference, which helps address the thousands of kits that have gone untested for years.

“This is a major milestone in our office’s efforts to restore trust and transparency in sexual assault investigations,” Miller said. “We’ve reduced the backlog in untested kits, and going forward, we can prevent such a problem from happening ever again.”

The state received a$796,985 grant to implement the Track-Kit software follows the rape kits from collection at the hospital, to law enforcement, to the crime lab for analysis and back to law enforcement. The Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division completed training and rollout of the system to the final area of the state this week.

Miller’s office chose STACS DNA to develop the system for Iowa in November 2019. There are about 1,500 users activated in the system from medical facilities, law enforcement agencies, crime labs and county attorney’s offices.

Iowa is the seventh state to implement the tracking system but Iowa will be the first to have a feature which allows sexual assault nurse examiners across the state the ability to scan kits using their cell phone cameras to save time, Kyle Kipp, of STACS DNA, said during his demonstration of the system. Many of their nurses have to travel to several hospitals or medical facilities across the state.

Kipp, in the demonstration, showed how the system works for the medical professionals and law enforcement and for victims. The system is fairly straightforward and easily to follow. The system even allows victims who don’t want to report the assault to track their kits.

The system shows when the kit was collected and collector, if the victim consented to a forensic exam and what law enforcement agency picked up the kit.

Kipp said from the victims’ portals, they can see a timeline of the kit and where the kit is in the process. It also provides security and privacy to victims by letting them reset their passwords and check to see when they last logged in to verify the correct information.

“The Track-Kit system will connect more survivors to services, regardless of whether a survivor chooses to report, and will allow survivors to better advocate for themselves and their needs,” Matty Tate-Smith, communications specialist with the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said during the conference.

Tate-Smith noted while preventing sexual violence is always the goal, this tracking system is a step to move forward to increase accountability and transparency.

The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative was created in 2016 to address the problems with rape-kit backlogs. The state discovered in a 2017 audit that 4,200 untested sexual assault evidence kits were in law enforcement offices throughout Iowa.

Robert Hammill, crime victim assistant division administrator, said through the initiative there was still 1,629 kits that needed testing. About 80 percent of those were eligible for testing based on the intention of the victims and about 20 percent didn’t warrant or couldn’t be tested.

Out of those, there have been 342 DNA profiles identified and 242 matches, Hammill said.

Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, during the news conference, said the turnaround time had decreased with additional criminalists at the state crime lab, an efficiency analysis completed to improve the system and increased federal funding.

This year, the turnaround time to test a kit is 46 days. Last year it was an average of 199 days, Bayens noted.