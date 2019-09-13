On Iowa Politics Podcast

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Debate Round 3, Bernie on Campus, and DNC's Thumb on the Scale

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the 3rd round of Democratic debates, Bernie Sanders' visit to University of Northern Iowa and his support from younger voters, and the influence of the DNC on the primary.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Adobanga

