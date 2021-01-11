IOWA LEGISLATURE

Watch live: Iowa Legislature opens 2021 session at 10 a.m.

An Iowa state flag is seen at the desk of Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer in the senate chambers at the capitol in Des M
An Iowa state flag is seen at the desk of Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer in the senate chambers at the capitol in Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

The Iowa Legislature opens its 2021 session at 10 a.m. Monday. Watch the opening session in the video above, broadcast by Iowa PBS

To see what's in store for this session, including hot-button issues, read The Gazette's previews on our Iowa Legislature page.

