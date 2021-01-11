Watch live: Iowa Legislature opens 2021 session at 10 a.m.

The Iowa Legislature opens its 2021 session at 10 a.m. Monday. Watch the opening session in the video above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.
To see what's in store for this session, including hot-button issues, read The Gazette's previews on our Iowa Legislature page.
MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa Hawkeyes' starters finished big this time against Minnesota
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop again
- Sports-wise, it’s a great time to be in Iowa
- Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Minnesota
- Iowa State’s young wrestlers show promise
- Minnesota vs. Iowa men’s basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data