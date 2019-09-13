Food & Drink

Is your Cy Hawk tailgate spread game day ready? These recipes will please Iowa and Iowa State fans

Black-and-gold-themed salsa is prepared as a relish for smoked sausages at the home of Nina Swan-Kohler in Robins on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
We're counting down to kickoff for the annual Iowa-Iowa State football game. But no matter who you root for, the tailgate spread should always be a winner. Below are some recipes to help you prepare for the big game.

Now, check out these recipes from The Gazette archives, perfect for your tailgating spread:

Hawkeye Cheesecake Swirl Bars: Serve these cheesecake bars to your fellow fans — even the rivals won’t be able to resist.

Black and Gold Salsa: Show your spirit with this salsa that also doubles as 

Chicken Wing Dip: All the tastiness of wings, but without the bones or the mess!

Cookie Dough Hummus Dip: This sweet dip is like eating cookie dough but without the guilt -- it's made with chickpeas!

Breakfast casserole: For the hungry tailgaters in the morning, this casserole does the trick.

Pregame Pinwheels: These pinwheels will satisfy any picky fan, young or old. 

Easy Mexican Dip: Just like it says, this one's easy. And you can adjust the ingredients to please all the tailgaters. 

