Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to Hold Press Conference at 8:30 p.m. on Coronavirus

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from Governor’s official Facebook page.

Give us feedback We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here. Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.