Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to Hold Press Conference at 8:30 p.m. on Coronavirus

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from Governor’s official Facebook page.
