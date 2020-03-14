Government

Watch Live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to Hold Press Conference at 8:30 p.m. on Coronavirus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a news conference on the Coronavirus for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. According to an official release, the news conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, and she will be provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. The news conference will stream live from Governor’s official Facebook page.

 

