Listen: Gazette journalists share their experience covering the derecho on Iowa Public Radio

When the violent derecho hit Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10, Gazette journalists reacted quickly to provide coverage online and publish a newspaper, despite the devastation and power and internet outages.

Listen as Gazette and KCRG journalists share their stories with Iowa Public Radio's Charity Nebbe on "Talk of Iowa."

Nebbe speaks with Gazette columnist Lyz Lenz, Gazette photojournalist Andy Abeyta, Gazette health care reporter Michaela Ramm and KCRG anchor Beth Malicki.

Listen to the show here.