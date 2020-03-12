IDOT adds information desks, appointment scheduling as Real ID deadline approaches

Those traveling to warmer climates for spring break may want to consider obtaining their Real ID the next time they fly.

The deadline to get a Real ID — marked with a gold star to indicate the holder has verified their identity — is quickly approaching and the Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing to see more customers than usual before Oct. 1.

“We are noticing a lot more people coming in,” said Darcy Doty, Director for Driver and Identification Services with the IDOT. “They want that Real ID before Oct. 1. Since the first of the year, we’re averaging between a 75 and 78 percent weekly adoption rate.”

The first week of March, 78 percent, or 16,875 out of 21,484, of IDOT customers adopted a Real ID, Doty said.

“Our staff is doing a great job at trying to accommodate that,” Doty said.

A Real ID is needed to fly commercially or enter federal facilities like a courthouse, military base or nuclear power plant, and while the deadline is Oct. 1, the Real ID can still be obtained after that date.

An older ID accompanied by a military ID or passport also will suffice to travel by plane or access federal facilities.

Older IDs will still suffice for users to drive a car, purchase age-regulated products like alcohol and cigarettes and gamble at Iowa casinos.

To prepare for an increase demand, the DOT is putting information desks at service centers and letting customers schedule Real ID appointments online at iowadot.gov by the end of the month.

When customers seeking to get their Real ID walk into a service center, they can check in at an information desk to make sure they have all their papers before they take a number to wait for a counter to be available.

Eight temporary employees will be added to eight driver’s license stations across the state, including one in Cedar Rapids and one in Iowa City.

Supervisor at the driver’s license station in Cedar Rapids Lisa Miller said customers should be prepared and patient for them to be busy. Tuesdays is the station’s busiest day with an average of an hour and a half wait time, followed by Saturday mornings.

“Surprisingly, people are prepared to get their Real ID,” Miller said. “Every once in awhile we will have someone who has the wrong birth certificate or marriage license.”

Be prepared, Miller advises. Review what papers are needed to obtain a Real ID and double check you have the correct papers when you arrive, she said.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses, per a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. Iowa has received extensions on complying with the act since 2012, when it adopted the federal system in September 2012.

What documents do I need?

The IDOT needs several documents before it can issue a Real ID.

— A certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved form I-94.

— Social Security number such as a Social Security card, W-2 or pay stub with the full number.

— A rental or lease agreement, mortgage bill, utility bill or employment, medical or school documents for proof of residency.

An original or certified copy of a name change document such as a marriage certificate or divorce degree may be required.

