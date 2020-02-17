The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Feb. 17

Monday February 17 Weather

After a brief reprieve from from last week’s bitter cold, today is going to be full of rain and sleet. You can even expect some freezing rain and patchy fog to join the party in the afternoon. The good news is you can expect a high of 37 and no ice is expected to accumulate.

Tonight, there’s a chance of rain and snow before midnight with a low of 21, then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 1am along with more patchy fog.

The rest of this week, expect temperatures to yo-yo between 0 and 20, but you can look forward to temperatures in the 40s going into next weekend.

The Jerry Burns Trial Continues

Witnesses testified Friday about how DNA evidence from the Michelle Martinko stabbing in 1979 was tested over the years. They said the evidence of Martinko’s slaying was submitted from the Cedar Rapids Police Department to the crime lab in 1997, 2002, 2003 and 2005, when there were advances in technology or when investigators were following up on a tip. Over the years, more areas of the dress that had blood stains were tested to improve investigators’ chances of finding a more complete DNA profile of a suspect.

The male profile developed from the dress couldn’t be eliminated as a possible suspect because fewer than one in 100 billion of unrelated individuals would have the same profile. The trial continues today, so be sure to watch TheGazette.com for live coverage.

Diamond V is Moving to a New Plant

The animal nutrition manufacturer plans to leave its plant at 436 G Ave. NW in the coming weeks as it ramps up operations at 2525 60th Ave. SW, which recently saw a $29.1 million expansion. The G Avenue plant, which includes towering smokestacks and 77,000 square feet of light manufacturing space, is listed for sale with occupancy possible in early 2020.

The hope is another manufacturer could come in and bring new jobs, although some neighborhood advocates hope for a transition away from industry.

Iowa mental health regions expand services

Iowa’s relatively new mental health regions have paved the way for mental health providers such as Foundation 2 mobile crisis services to reach beyond their county borders and into rural communities where resources are few and far between.

County supervisors are learning how to work together to decide how regional dollars will be spent. At the same time, the state has yet to provide money for the mandated services.

In the case of Foundation 2, the organization met the Linn County family’s immediate needs first, donating food and covering the cost of some expenses. Later, Foundation 2 connected them with grief groups.

Since Iowa has been divided into mental health regions, Foundation 2 has expanded out of Linn County and now serves six Eastern Iowa counties and the Quad Cities, and have trained eight other mobile crisis services across the state.

That's it for today, this edition of The Gazette Daily News is produced by Stephen Colbert.