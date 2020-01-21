The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Jan. 21

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Here's your Gazette Daily News Podcast, a briefing on today's news:

Temperatures creeping back up

Tuesday should be an early nominee for best weather of the week (until the weekend, that is). The temperatures should creep up into more reasonable range, with sunny skies and a high near 21 degrees. Wind speed should hover between 5 and 15 mph all day, with it becoming more windy as the day goes on. Temperatures will increase with the wind (heralding precipitation to come the rest of the week) so the low Tuesday night should be close to the high during the day.

Was that a frost quake?

Speaking of the lousy weather this past weekend, if you noticed some loud noises over the weekend, it most likely was not cryoseism, better known as a frost quake. National Weather Service meteorologist David Sheets told The Gazette on Monday that the more likely cause was water freezing on houses Saturday, leading to the loud popping sounds.“As far as frost quakes, that happens really infrequently in temperatures negative 10 degrees and below,” “It causes water in the ground to freeze and sometimes you can get seismic activity. I don’t think we’ve been cold enough for that.”

Collins Aerospace gets a buyer for miliary GPS business

From faux seismic activity to real business activity, Collins Aerospace will divest its military GPS business to United Kingdom-based BAE Systems, which plans to establish a new presence in the Cedar Rapids area, rather than relocate hundreds of employees. BAE made the announcement Monday morning.BAE Systems, an international defense, aerospace and security company, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the GPS business for a little over $1.9 billion. The two acquisitions are conditioned on customary regulatory approvals and United Technologies’ completion of its $135 billion merger with Raytheon.

Poll: Klobuchar gets the love, but Biden gets the vote

A poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers found that 29 percent of them think Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is best-suited to address the needs of rural Iowa, but the same percentage say they will support former Vice President Joe Biden when they caucus Feb. 3. A Focus on Rural Iowa poll conducted in the days after last week’s televised Democratic presidential candidate debate put Biden back on top of the survey conducted quarterly since September 2018.

With landfill's uncertain fate, 3 members join Solid Waste Agency board

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency is welcoming three new members to its nine-member board Tuesday who may have different opinions on what should happen with the landfill in Marion when it reaches capacity by 2044. While the landfill has about 25 years left, the Solid Waste Agency board is working on a proposal to add a sixth cell to give it another 20 years of capacity. But that requires the Marion City Council’s approval.

That’s it for today’s update. As always, you can get more news and sports on thegazette.com.

Listen to this podcast every day

Be sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily news podcast wherever you get podcasts, or tell your Amazon Alexa to “enable The Gazette Daily News skill" so you can get your daily briefing by simply saying “Alexa, what’s the news?"

Today's Gazette Daily News Podcast was produced by Stephen Schmidt.