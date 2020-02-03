The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Feb. 3 - Caucus Special

Monday Weather

Today’s weather will be cloudy, with a high near 37. There might be a bit of a drizzle this afternoon leading into the evening caucuses where a low of 24 could bring the drizzle to a light snow before transitioning to a freezing drizzle after midnight with another chance of snow after 3am.

The rest of the week is mostly cloudy and cold with a 40% chance of snow on Wednesday.

We Want to Hear About Your Caucus Experience!

If you attend tonight’s caucuses, don’t forget to share your thoughts with us afterward.. We want to hear from caucusgoers to understand their perspectives. Let us know what you think, what happened, what worked and what didn't, and anything else you'd like to share. Just navigate to thegazette.com/mycaucus to find the survey form along with all our most recent caucus coverage.

Democrat Candidates Made a Final Push Over the Weekend as Many Iowans Remain Undecided

In a Monmouth poll published last week, roughly half of the Iowa Democrats who responded said they still could change their minds. With the caucuses looming, the democrat candidates stormed the state to try to lure in some of those undecided votes.

John Kerry appeared in front of 500 people at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy in Cedar Rapids to support former Vice President Joe Biden. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer also had events on Saturday and/or Sunday. The most recent Iowa Poll was released in January and showed Bernie Sanders in the lead. Sanders held an event with Vampire Weekend at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday Night, drawing a crowd of 3,000 people. He told them the key to victory was increasing caucus participation, urging them to set an Iowa record for caucus turnout. Only 15% of Iowa’s population caucused in 2016.

The Bachelor vs The Iowa Caucuses

The Cucuses Aren’t The Only Major Event Happening Tonight. The newest episode of The Bachelor will air at 7 p.m. on ABC, and promises to be one of the biggest episodes of the season with a number of highly anticipated reveals.

This season’s Bachelor, Peter Weber recently took Iowa native Kelsey Weier on a date, and this week Weier and the other remaining candidates will all be in Costa Rica with Weber where viewers will excitedly watch to see who accepts a rose from Weber, allowing them to stay on the show. An ABC news release also promised this week’s episode will reveal how Weber got a mysterious scar of his forehead. It may seem more trivial than matters concerning the caucuses, which will help determine who will face Donald Trump in the general election, but some 7.6 million Americans tuning into last week’s episode, some Iowans that follow the show may have a tough call to make. The anticipated freezing drizzle doesn’t help much.

