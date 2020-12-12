Iowa sees 1,940 new positive coronavirus cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health recorded 1,940 new positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour time period.

It also reported 11 additional confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, with seven of those Iowans aged 80 or older. That brings Iowa’s total to 3,208.

One of those newly reported deaths was in Linn County.

Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said on Monday going forward the state would start recording COVID-19 deaths according to federal cause-of-death coding. That means they will be based on a health care provider’s death record.

That recording change resulted in the net addition of 177 more COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa as of this past Monday.

In terms of new coronavirus positive cases listed for Saturday, Linn County added 60 and Johnson County noted 45, according to the state’s Department of Public Health data and analyzed by The Gazette.

In other Department of Public Health information as of Saturday morning:

• There were 267 new cases for Iowans under the age of 18

• One new case for adults in an education-related occupation

• 147 current outbreaks — six higher than for Friday’s tally — in long-term care facilities statewide.

Four of those outbreaks were in Linn County:

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids with 18 positive cases and three recoveries

• Meth-Wick Health Center with 29 cases and one recovery

• West Ridge Care Center with 40 cases and none recovered

• Willow Gardens Care Center with 72 cases and 56 recovered.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Johnson County recorded 29 positive cases and no recoveries.

• Hospitalizations stood at 820 — down by 13 from the day before.

• The number of intensive-care patients also declined, by five, to 170.

• Ninety-four patients were on ventilators statewide, which are three fewer than in Friday’s report.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases were:

1. Polk — 37,334

2. Linn — 15,419

3. Scott — 12,819

4. Black Hawk — 11,802

5. Woodbury — 11,385

6. Johnson — 10,310

7. Dubuque — 9,940

8. Pottawattamie — 7,395

9. Story — 7,379

10. Dallas — 7,094.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.