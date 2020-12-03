Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, providing updates about COVID-19 cases in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

On Tuesday, she and other Iowa officials pressed for Congress to take action on pandemic relief funding for states.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements over two weeks ago, and her office also promoted a public awareness campaign aimed to encourage Iowans to take safety measures to help lessen the spread of the virus in the state.

