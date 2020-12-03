CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

07:00AM | Thu, December 03, 2020

Hospitals are desperate for nurses, so schools like UI are getting gra ...

06:45AM | Thu, December 03, 2020

In pandemic, Central City school bus driver also delivers meals to stu ...

12:01AM | Thu, December 03, 2020

03:19PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

Only 2 Iowa counties have escaped a COVID-19 death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, providing updates about COVID-19 cases in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

On Tuesday, she and other Iowa officials pressed for Congress to take action on pandemic relief funding for states.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements over two weeks ago, and her office also promoted a public awareness campaign aimed to encourage Iowans to take safety measures to help lessen the spread of the virus in the state.

» Read the latest stories on coronavirus in Iowa here, and see the most-recent numbers analyzed by The Gazette on our Maps and Charts page

Covid19
