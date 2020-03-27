Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, March 27

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Earlier today, the it was announced 2 additional Iowans have died from coronavirus.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES
11:34AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
10:16AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
07:30AM | Fri, March 27, 2020
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles