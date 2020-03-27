CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, March 27

02:45PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 updates in Iowa on March 20, 2020 at the State Emergency Oper
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 updates in Iowa on March 20, 2020 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 45 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a total of 650 available test kits — more than 200 stated from the day prior. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the it was announced 2 additional Iowans have died from coronavirus.

 

 

 

11:34AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

The Gazette

