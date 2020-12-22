CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds 11 a.m. news conference

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:13PM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Iowa adds another 1,272 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths on Tuesday

09:30AM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds 11 a.m. news conference

10:52PM | Mon, December 21, 2020

Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill. Here's what's in it ...

05:27PM | Mon, December 21, 2020

Iowa reports zero COVID-19 deaths and 601 new positive cases Monday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference in Johnston, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, to speak about the upcoming
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference in Johnston, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, to speak about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and distribution plan throughout the state. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
/

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. Watch it live in the video player above.

Last week, Reynolds relaxed some of the restrictions she put in place at the end of November, including allowing bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m. She left other emergency orders in place, such as rules on wearing masks in public. 

The state has seen a downward trend in cases and hospitalizations, though there are still significantly more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were during the previous peak in May. 

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:13PM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Iowa adds another 1,272 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths on Tuesday

09:30AM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds 11 a.m. news conference

10:52PM | Mon, December 21, 2020

Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill. Here's what's in it ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa adds another 1,272 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths on Tuesday

Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill. Here's what's in it

Iowa reports zero COVID-19 deaths and 601 new positive cases Monday

13th Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Diaper Bank helps record number of Iowans this year, needs more donations to keep up with demand

University of Iowa presidential search meetings blocked public participation

Rita Hart cites excluded ballots in petition asking US House to review 2nd District results

Iowa football pauses workouts

Chicago man charged with making false FEMA claims on vacant Cedar Rapids house after derecho

Trending