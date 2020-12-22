Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds 11 a.m. news conference

/

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa. Watch it live in the video player above.

Last week, Reynolds relaxed some of the restrictions she put in place at the end of November, including allowing bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m. She left other emergency orders in place, such as rules on wearing masks in public.

The state has seen a downward trend in cases and hospitalizations, though there are still significantly more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were during the previous peak in May.