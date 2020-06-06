Photos: Iowa City protesters shut down I-80

Photos: Iowa City protesters shut down I-80

Hundreds of protesters marched Friday night onto Interstate 80 in Iowa City, rallying with millions nationally who night after night have taken to the streets enraged over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Editor’s note: Some images contain language that may be offensive

