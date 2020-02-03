IOWA CAUCUS 2020

Iowa Caucus: Where to find results, where to caucus, and follow our live coverage

Taylor Nelson (left) precinct captain for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Clara Gilbert precinct captain for Sen. Bernie Sanders
Taylor Nelson (left) precinct captain for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Clara Gilbert precinct captain for Sen. Bernie Sanders work with satellite precinct chair John Schneider to tabulate results during the Democratic satellite caucus at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Caucus day has finally arrived in Iowa. Here's some quick need-to-know info to keep you informed, including where to find Iowa caucus results in real-time.

Where do I caucus?

The Iowa caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Monday. Here's how to find you Iowa caucus precinct:

Democrats: Enter your address on the Iowa Democratic Party website to find your precinct: iwillvote.com/locate/?lang=en&state=IA

Republicans: Visit the Iowa Republican Party website to look up you precinct: iowagop.org/2020-caucus-locations

Where can I find results?

The Gazette's results will update every five minutes. Find them here:

Democratic caucuses: Get complete statewide results, including first and final alignments, plus county results for Eastern Iowa on our Iowa Democratic Caucus Results page.

Republican caucus: Find complete statewide results, inclluding county results for Eastern Iowa on our Iowa Republican Caucs Results page

How was your caucus experience?

We want to know what caucus night was like at your precinct. Share your experience at thegazette.com/mycaucus. Let us know what you think, what happened, what worked and what didn't, and anything else you'd like to share. 

Follow our live coverage:

Our reporters and columnists are covering precincts throughout the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas and the candidates in Des Moines on caucus night. Keep up with our tweets below, and read all the coverage on our 2020 Iowa Caucus page.

