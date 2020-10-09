ICAD launches three-year, $3 million Designing Our Future campaign

Business

Iowa City Area Development Group launched its $3 million Designing Our Future campaign at its annual meeting Thursday for “economic recovery and resilience.”

The three-year campaign has three “key areas” for investment — community development, business development and innovation and developing people.

“This moment in history requires bold and innovative action,” ICAD President Kate Moreland said in the meeting.

“Knowing the challenges that lie ahead, we know the time has come for our organization to harness our entrepreneurial spirit to forge a path that will empower and inspire the Johnson County region to build a new, agile economic blueprint that will position us for the future.”

The community development aspect seeks to “ensure all our community members have access to what they need to thrive” through Project Better Together, a partnership between ICAD, the Iowa City Downtown District and Think Iowa City.

That includes child care, housing and internet access.

Business development and innovation includes providing mentorship and other resources to local businesses.

Developing people focuses on recruiting a diverse workforce and improving skills training.

Designing Our Future investors will receive varying levels of benefits depending on their donation amount, ranging from an ICAD investor window decal to priority for future ICAD board positions.

