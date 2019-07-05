Schedule: CRPrideFest 2019 returns on Saturday

All are welcome at this celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in Cedar Rapids. A full slate of festival activities features vendors, artists, entertainment, the Eastern Iowa Circus, kids’ activities, food and more. Opening remarks begin at 11 a.m. Entertainment includes DJ music by Lady J; Eastern Iowa Arts Academy performers at 11:15 a.m.; Isaac Burris at 12:15 p.m.; a drag show at 1:15 p.m., followed by an indoor meet-and-greet; and music by the Awful Purdies at 3 p.m. An after party will be held from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Belle’s Basix, with a drag show at 11 p.m.

CRPrideFest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (7/6), NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids; free admission; Crpridefest.com