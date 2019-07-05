Hoopla

Schedule: CRPrideFest 2019 returns on Saturday

Saturday, July 6

The Gazette
The Gazette
Hoopla Staff

All are welcome at this celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in Cedar Rapids. A full slate of festival activities features vendors, artists, entertainment, the Eastern Iowa Circus, kids’ activities, food and more. Opening remarks begin at 11 a.m. Entertainment includes DJ music by Lady J; Eastern Iowa Arts Academy performers at 11:15 a.m.; Isaac Burris at 12:15 p.m.; a drag show at 1:15 p.m., followed by an indoor meet-and-greet; and music by the Awful Purdies at 3 p.m. An after party will be held from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Belle’s Basix, with a drag show at 11 p.m.

CRPrideFest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (7/6), NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids; free admission; Crpridefest.com

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Hoopla ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Danilo Perez and 'The Global Messengers' ready to showcase power of music at Iowa City Jazz Festival

The world of jazz is coming to Iowa City, and Jane Bunnett is part of it

Schedule: Iowa City Jazz Festival 2019 starting Friday night, bopping on through Sunday

Steve Augerri to headline Coralville's 4thFest free concert

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Their son took his own life. His parents are suing Iowa over lack of proper mental health care

Time Machine: The story behind the mini Statue of Liberty in downtown Cedar Rapids

Leaders vow to keep Iowa's redistricting system

Chew on This: Candy shop changing hands, two new bakeries and a brewery opening

Iowa leaders, biofuels officials criticize EPA renewable fuels recommendation

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.