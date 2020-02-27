Hoopla

SaPaDaPaSo Hooley fundraiser set for Sunday in Cedar Rapids

Rylee Hughes of Marion has her face painted at the 2019 SaPaDaPaSo Irish Hooley at the Veterans Memorial Building in Ced
Rylee Hughes of Marion has her face painted at the 2019 SaPaDaPaSo Irish Hooley at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. This year’s fundraiser will be held Sunday to help defray costs of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (KC McGinnis/Freelance)
/
The Gazette

Irish eyes will be smilin’ Sunday afternoon as the annual Hooley kicks up some heels inside Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, in Cedar Rapids.

This is no SaPaDaPaSo-so event. It’s the real deal, with Irish food, music, gifts and shenanigans for all ages, from door prizes, raffles and a silent auction to free face painting.

Doors open at 1 p.m., with music by Wylde Nept from 2 to 6 p.m., closing time. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The event, staged by the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo), raises funds to help pay for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade snaking its way through downtown Cedar Rapids on March 17.

For more information, go to sapadapaso.org/events/sapadapaso-irish-hooley-fundraiser-2020.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

 

Related Articles

MORE Hoopla ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

In the one-man show 'Stages,' a man's battle with cancer becomes a battle for meaning

Cedar Rapids native Daniel Miller to perform in 'Anastasia' at the Des Moines Civic Center Tuesday to March 1

Country singer Aaron Watson to perform at Wildwood in Iowa City

Muslim comedian Negin Farsad to perform Saturday at Hancher in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's public health apparatus prepared for novel coronavirus outbreak, state official says

The story behind the new rainbow-colored house on Eighth Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

Iowans up the strategy ante on 'Survivor' - but did they keep their momentum?

Groups launch seven-figure campaign targeting Joni Ernst's health care record

FDA warns Jimmy John's, Marion supplier Sprouts Unlimited over sprouts linked to E. coli

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.