SaPaDaPaSo Hooley fundraiser set for Sunday in Cedar Rapids

Irish eyes will be smilin’ Sunday afternoon as the annual Hooley kicks up some heels inside Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, in Cedar Rapids.

This is no SaPaDaPaSo-so event. It’s the real deal, with Irish food, music, gifts and shenanigans for all ages, from door prizes, raffles and a silent auction to free face painting.

Doors open at 1 p.m., with music by Wylde Nept from 2 to 6 p.m., closing time. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The event, staged by the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo), raises funds to help pay for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade snaking its way through downtown Cedar Rapids on March 17.

For more information, go to sapadapaso.org/events/sapadapaso-irish-hooley-fundraiser-2020.