Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

The Gazette People walk along the Grand Concourse during the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. This year’s fair runs Aug. 8 to 18.
The Iowa State Fair is returning and like many fairs before it, it will feature plenty of food stuffs on a stick, some performers you might be familiar with, and more. Here’s a short guide into some of the particulars.

Food

It wouldn’t be an Iowa State Fair without food on a stick.

At this year’s fair, Aug. 8 to 18, a list of 57 new food offerings includes “Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick” and “Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick,” along with dishes like “The Corn Stalker Cocktail,” “Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot” and “Rainbow Poutine.”

It also wouldn’t be an Iowa State Fair without some prizes. The Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar won a “Best New Deal” contest for food under $4. This snack, found at J&L Soukup’s Wonder Bar stand, is made from cookies and cream ice cream dipped in chocolate, then rolled in crushed Oreo cookie.

Three dishes were crowned Best New Food Finalists:

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap: $10, G Mig’s Wrap Stand. A cheddar tortilla wrap with beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle, with a side of salsa verde sauce. Gluten free wraps are available for extra.

• The Chief: $8, The Rib Shack. Navajo barbecue fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option also is available.

Chicken Street Tacos: $9, Chicken City. Grilled chicken with fresh corn salsa and a sweet and salty lime mist in a flour tortilla, drizzled with sweet pepper sour cream sauce.

Music

After chowing down, hit the Grandstand for live music each night. The Aug. 10 Slipknot show is sold out, but the rest of the main stage lineup includes:

For King & County, with Zach Williams opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; $35 to $45.

The Chainsmokers, 8 p.m. Aug. 9; $70 to $80.

• Zack Brown Band, with guest Caroline Jones, 8 p.m. Aug. 11; $70 to $85.

Toby Keith, with Jimmie Allen opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 12; $20 to $60.

Dan + Shay, with Carly Pearce opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 13; $27 to $47.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, with Alfred Robles opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 14; $32 to $45.

Foreigner, with Night Ranger opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 15; $27 to $42.

Luke Bryan, with Jon Langston opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 16; $70 to $80.

Pentatonix, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; $35 to $50.

Hootie & the Blowfish, with Barenaked Ladies opening, 8 p.m. Aug. 18; $55 to $72.

Schedule

Fair admission starts at $4 for ages 6 to 11 and $8 for adults 12 and over, for one day admission.

For details and tickets, go to Iowastatefair.org/visit/buy-tickets.

