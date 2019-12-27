Looking for New Year's Eve events to ring in 2020? We've got you covered

The 20s are roaring into the Corridor with soirees of various styles designed for guys and dolls of all ages. Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap:

Comedy

• Martin Moreno: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), First Avenue Club, 1550 S. First Ave., Iowa City; $20, includes dinner buffet, $10s general admission with no buffet, $100 reserved tables of four; Firstavenueclub.com/events/

• Doug T Hypnotist: 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Penguins Comedy Club, 208 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. Tickets: 7 p.m., $22 advance, $25 door; 10 p.m., $35 advance, $37 door, with Champagne and breakfast afterward; Penguinscomedyclub.com

Parties

• Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Vue Rooftop, 328 S. Clinton St., Suite A, Iowa City. With entertainment by Dueling Pianos, food, party favors, midnight toast and balloon drop; $100, Vuerooftop-ic.com/nye

• Get Your Shine On: 6 p.m. Tuesday (12/31) to 12:30 a.m., Cedar Rapids Marriott, 1200 Collins Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. With music by LMD Productions DJ, food, drinks; $49.50, Eventbrite.com

• Ice Ball: 8 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), DanceMor Ballroom, 77 Second St. SE, Swisher. With Alisabeth Von Presley; $20, Eventbrite.com

• Longbranch: 7 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Longbranch Restaurant, 90 Twixt Town Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. With grand buffet and music by Dogs on Skis in the Lounge and Crazy Delicious in the Ballroom; $69 to $199, (319) 377-6386 or Thelongbranch.com/restaurants/events/

• Roaring (20)20s: 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday (12/31), The History Center, 800 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids; with entertainment by Vandello; $75, Historycenter.org

• Salsa Party: 8 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Hide-Out Bistro & Grill, Ramada Hotel & Convention Center, 525 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Packages start at $180 for room, dinner for two, dance party entry, VIP seating near stage, toast, chocolates, breakfast for two; reservations at (319) 366-8671

Others

• Elizabeth Moen: 8 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Singer/songwriter Moen and her band. Tickets: general admission, limited seating, $15 advance, $20 door, (319) 364-1580 or Legionarts.org/events/upcoming

• “Foul Play at the Fizzy Lemon,” by Hardboiled Mysteries: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 4, Shores Event Center, 700 16th St. NE, Suite L100, Cedar Rapids. Dinner and immersive murder mystery for audience and cast. It’s New Year’s Eve 1920, and a new era of chaos is reigning here in America. Prohibition has been in full swing since Jan. 17, and everything considered vice has gone deep underground. Al Fresco, owner of the Fizzy Lemon, doesn’t let the law stop Chicago from partying. But everyone has secrets. Can this speak-easy survive the night? Tickets: $48-$58 by Dec. 27, Hardboiledmysteries.com

• Irish New Year’s Show: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), The Mill Restaurant, 120 E. Burlington St., Iowa City. With music by Wylde Nept; $10 advance, $15 show day, Icmill.com/?page_id=5

• “Moulin Rouge” — A Parisian New Year: 4 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), FilmScene at The Chauncey, 404 E. College St., Suite 100, Iowa City. Schedule: 4 p.m. doors open, Eiffel Tower livestream, French tunes; 5 p.m., midnight in Paris countdown and toast, followed by a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge”; $20 FilmScene members, $25 public, Icfilmscene.org/series-special-events/

• Welcome to 2020 Drag Extravaganza: 8 p.m. Jan. 3, The Mill Restaurant, 120 E. Burlington St., Iowa City; $10, Icmill.com/?page_id=5

Kids

• Noon Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday (12/31), Commons, Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 Fifth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. With entertainment, balloon drop; free; Events.crlibrary.org/event/3313870

• Noon Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Iowa Children’s Museum, Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Ave., Coralville. With party favors, noon balloon drop; included with museum admission, $9 ages 1 to 59, $8 ages 60 and over, free under age 1; Theicm.org/event/noon-years-eve/

• Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (12/31), Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. With hot chocolate bar, temporary tattoos, balloon animals, cookie decorating, photo backdrop with props, party favors, balloon drop; free.

• Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to noon, Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Geared toward school-age children, with family activities, dance party, mocktail station; free.

• Chinese New Year: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 25, Hiawatha Public Library, 150 W. Willman St., Hiawatha. Celebrate the Year of the Rat with stories, craft and Chinese treat; for kids and their caregivers; free.

• Lunar New Year: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25, Barnes & Noble, 333 Collins Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. Storytime with “How to Catch a Dragon,” make-and-take paper lantern craft; free; Stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062111995-0