Iowa high school girls' basketball 2020-21: The Gazette's area conference predictions

The Gazette’s area conference predictions for the 2020-21 Iowa high school girls’ basketball season.
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
1. Cedar Falls
2. Iowa City High
3. Cedar Rapids Washington
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie
5. Dubuque Wahlert
6. Linn-Mar
7. Western Dubuque
8. Iowa City Liberty
MVC VALLEY DIVISION
1. Waterloo West
2. Iowa City West
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5. Dubuque Hempstead
6. Dubuque Senior
7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
8. Waterloo East
WAMAC EAST DIVISION
1. Marion
2. Solon
3. Dyersville Beckman
4. Maquoketa
5. Mount Vernon
6. West Delaware
WAMAC WEST DIVISION
1. Center Point-Urbana
2. Benton Community
3. Clear Creek Amana
4. Vinton-Shellsburg
5. Williamsburg
6. South Tama
7. Independence
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION
1. Cascade
2. Monticello
3. Northeast
4. Bellevue
5. Camanche
6. Anamosa
7. North Cedar
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION
1. West Branch
2. West Liberty
3. Iowa City Regina
4. Wilton
5. Mid-Prairie
6. Tipton
7. Durant
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION
1. Clinton Prince of Peace
2. Bellevue Marquette
3. Calamus-Wheatland
4. Easton Valley
5. Lisbon
6. Midland
7. Cedar Valley Christian
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION
1. Maquoketa Valley
2. Springville
3. North Linn
4. Central City
5. Alburnett
6. East Buchanan
7. Edgewood-Colesburg
8. Starmont
NORTHEAST IOWA
1. Waverly-Shell Rock
2. Waukon
3. Decorah
4. New Hampton
5. Charles City
6. Crestwood
7. Oelwein
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR EAST DIVISION
1. English Valleys
2. Belle Plaine
3. Iowa Valley
4. Sigourney
5. Keota
6. Tri-County
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR WEST DIVISION
1. Montezuma
2. Lynnville-Sully
3. Colfax-Mingo
4. North Mahaska
5. HLV
6. BGM
UPPER IOWA
1. Turkey Valley
2. Lansing Kee
3. North Fayette Valley
4. West Central
5. MFL MarMac
6. Elkader Central
7. Postville
8. Clayton Ridge
9. South Winneshiek
