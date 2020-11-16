Iowa high school girls' basketball 2020-21: The Gazette's area conference predictions

The Gazette’s area conference predictions for the 2020-21 Iowa high school girls’ basketball season.

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

1. Cedar Falls

2. Iowa City High

3. Cedar Rapids Washington

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie

5. Dubuque Wahlert

6. Linn-Mar

7. Western Dubuque

8. Iowa City Liberty

MVC VALLEY DIVISION

1. Waterloo West

2. Iowa City West

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

5. Dubuque Hempstead

6. Dubuque Senior

7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

8. Waterloo East

WAMAC EAST DIVISION

1. Marion

2. Solon

3. Dyersville Beckman

4. Maquoketa

5. Mount Vernon

6. West Delaware

WAMAC WEST DIVISION

1. Center Point-Urbana

2. Benton Community

3. Clear Creek Amana

4. Vinton-Shellsburg

5. Williamsburg

6. South Tama

7. Independence

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION

1. Cascade

2. Monticello

3. Northeast

4. Bellevue

5. Camanche

6. Anamosa

7. North Cedar

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION

1. West Branch

2. West Liberty

3. Iowa City Regina

4. Wilton

5. Mid-Prairie

6. Tipton

7. Durant

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION

1. Clinton Prince of Peace

2. Bellevue Marquette

3. Calamus-Wheatland

4. Easton Valley

5. Lisbon

6. Midland

7. Cedar Valley Christian

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION

1. Maquoketa Valley

2. Springville

3. North Linn

4. Central City

5. Alburnett

6. East Buchanan

7. Edgewood-Colesburg

8. Starmont

NORTHEAST IOWA

1. Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Waukon

3. Decorah

4. New Hampton

5. Charles City

6. Crestwood

7. Oelwein

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR EAST DIVISION

1. English Valleys

2. Belle Plaine

3. Iowa Valley

4. Sigourney

5. Keota

6. Tri-County

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR WEST DIVISION

1. Montezuma

2. Lynnville-Sully

3. Colfax-Mingo

4. North Mahaska

5. HLV

6. BGM

UPPER IOWA

1. Turkey Valley

2. Lansing Kee

3. North Fayette Valley

4. West Central

5. MFL MarMac

6. Elkader Central

7. Postville

8. Clayton Ridge

9. South Winneshiek

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com