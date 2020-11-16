Prep Basketball

Iowa high school girls' basketball 2020-21: Gazette area players to watch

14 are returning IPSWA all-staters, including 3 first-teamers

Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke (44) was a Class 5A second-team all-state basketball selection last year. (Andy
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke (44) was a Class 5A second-team all-state basketball selection last year. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Top returning area players for the 2020-21 girls’ basketball season, with last season’s statistics and honors (all-state recognition is from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association).

Aree Beckmann, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Shot 49.6 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Ryley Goebel, jr., Center Point-Urbana — Averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 59.5 percent from the field. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Finley Hall, soph., West Liberty — Averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Kaia Holtkamp, jr., Solon — Averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Ella Imler, sr., Maquoketa Valley — Averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Class 2A 2nd-team all-state.

Audrey Koch, sr., Iowa City West — Averaged 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Shot 49.8 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sasha Koenig, sr., West Branch — Averaged 15.2 points, 3,6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Shot 72.6 percent from the free-throw line. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Reagan Mudderman, jr., Lansing Kee — Averaged 19.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 5.6 steals per game. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

Hannah Stuelke, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington — Averaged 19.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 48.3 percent from the field. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Taya Tucker, sr., Maquoketa Valley — Averaged 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. Shot 44.1 percent from the field. Class 2A 3rd-team all-state.

Jenna Twedt, soph., Benton Community — Averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Ella Van Weelden, sr., Marion — Averaged 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 44.8 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from 3-point range. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Ellie Ware, sr., North Linn — Averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Shot 52.9 percent from the field. Class 2A 3rd-team all-state.

Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville — Averaged 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game. Shot 48.9 percent from the floor. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards

Recognizing milestone achievements from individuals and organizations in the business community. New interviews posted daily.

View the Recipients
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book available for Pre-Order

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

Riley Wright, sr., Marion (injured) — Averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5,3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Shot 50.9 percent from the field and 78.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school girls' basketball 2020-21: The Gazette's preseason rankings

Girls' basketball 2020-21: The Gazette's conference predictions

Gazette area girls' basketball: Preseason Super 10 rankings

UNI men's basketball adds third 2021 commit in Landon Wolf of Cedar Falls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Contact tracers struggle as Iowa's coronavirus cases surge

Gov. Reynolds' tax swap plan to hike sales tax, lower income tax will test Iowa's GOP mandate

Vacant downtown office space could 'spike' as demand slumps during coronavirus pandemic

History Center explores Iowa's Civil Rights history as a mix of milestones and discrimination

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Moderna's 94.5%-effective vaccine is 'impressive'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.