Iowa high school girls' basketball 2020-21: Gazette area players to watch

Top returning area players for the 2020-21 girls’ basketball season, with last season’s statistics and honors (all-state recognition is from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association).

Aree Beckmann, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Shot 49.6 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Ryley Goebel, jr., Center Point-Urbana — Averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 59.5 percent from the field. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Finley Hall, soph., West Liberty — Averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Kaia Holtkamp, jr., Solon — Averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Ella Imler, sr., Maquoketa Valley — Averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Class 2A 2nd-team all-state.

Audrey Koch, sr., Iowa City West — Averaged 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Shot 49.8 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sasha Koenig, sr., West Branch — Averaged 15.2 points, 3,6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Shot 72.6 percent from the free-throw line. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Reagan Mudderman, jr., Lansing Kee — Averaged 19.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 5.6 steals per game. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

Hannah Stuelke, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington — Averaged 19.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 48.3 percent from the field. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Taya Tucker, sr., Maquoketa Valley — Averaged 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. Shot 44.1 percent from the field. Class 2A 3rd-team all-state.

Jenna Twedt, soph., Benton Community — Averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 3A 3rd-team all-state.

Ella Van Weelden, sr., Marion — Averaged 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Shot 44.8 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from 3-point range. Class 4A 3rd-team all-state.

Ellie Ware, sr., North Linn — Averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Shot 52.9 percent from the field. Class 2A 3rd-team all-state.

Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville — Averaged 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game. Shot 48.9 percent from the floor. Class 1A 3rd-team all-state.

Riley Wright, sr., Marion (injured) — Averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5,3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Shot 50.9 percent from the field and 78.3 percent from the free-throw line. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com