Gazette photographers pick their favorite sports photos of May 2019

May saw Gazette staff photojournalists capture action and emotion on the track, courts and soccer pitches as they covered the culminations of the high school track and field, boy’s and girl’s tennis and boy’s soccer seasons. Also, a mix of college athletics and auto racing with the season opener at Hawkeye Downs. Here are some of the favorite shots picked by the Gazette photo staff, with some of the stories behind the shots shared along with them.